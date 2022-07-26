100km oil road spurs fish trade in Bunyoro

The completion of the Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko oil road in the Albertine Graben in Bunyoro sub region has boosted fish trade.

The construction of the 111km oil road project, which started in 2018 by Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO), has been completed after nearly four years.

The Shs 665 billion road, which stretches from Hoima City and drills across the sharp cliffs of the Albertine region to shores of Lake Albert in Buliisa District- has opened up the lives of fishing communities in the region.

Mr Bernada Butaka, a businessman in Kigorobya town council, Hoima District says the road has improved transport network between the Lake Albert district of Buliisa and Hoima City, which is the epicenter of trade in the region.

“Previously, it used to take us over two hours to travel from Buliisa to Hoima Town. The road was in bad shape and this used to derail our business operations,” he said, adding that the road has also reduced the cost of transport between the Lake Albert communities in Buliisa and the entire Bunyoro and to Kampala.

Mr Hebert Lukumu, the chairperson LC1, Wanseko landing site in Buliisa District said the road has improved the lives of local people because of the transport network throughout all seasons.

“Even when this place flooded, people are able to travel because of the nature and design of the road. The road has improved on fish trade and once the ferry transport system resumes here, there will be a great improvement in our fishing activities,” Lukumu said.

Mr Silver Kidyedye, a resident of Butiaba landing site says the construction of the road to the lakeshores has come with an opportunity of dealing directly with traders from Hoima and Kampala.

‘‘People here got relief because vehicles can access this landing site and people are able to trade. Trade in fish has improved because their transport has improved’’ Kidyedye said.

The oil road project came under spot light this month when the East African Litigation Centre Ltd, a public interest litigator, through Anguria & Co. Advocates dragged Chongqing International Corporation (CICO) to court alleging shoddy works, inflated costs and collusion with unidentified officials of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Eng Ronald Olaki, the resident project engineer from Uganda National Roads Authority, said the Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko is the first oil road that has been 100 percent completed and has been fully opened to traffic.

‘‘Works progressed well and this is the first critical oil road to be completed among the three that commenced at the same time. The project also explored new engineering technologies such as use of geocells and geogrid to prevent failure of embankment in the flood plain section due to poor soils as well as use of rubble concrete in the foundations of the bridge structures,” he said.

He also noted that the project road is still under defects liability until May 2023 where the contractor will be mandated to make good in case any defects appear during this period of road performance monitoring.



