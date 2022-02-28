All oil roads will be ready by 2025, says Kagina

Uganda National Roads Authority has said oil roads are now a priority and will be completed before commercial production of oil in three years.

While releasing a half year performance report for the 2021/22 financial year in Kyambogo, Kampala, UNRA Executive Director Allen Kagina, told Daily Monitor that while government, through the Ministry of Finance, is finalising negotiations with development partners, UNRA is progressing with procurement of respective contractors to implement a number of projects, including oil roads.

The report highlights road projects under procurement such as Lusalira-Nkonge-Lumegere-Sembabule upgrades, Masindi-Biiso, Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarusheesha-Butoole, and Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi roads as priorities.

Critical projects such as the 43km Kabwoya-Buhuka road are also highlighted while design and build for the upgrading of Karugutu-Ntoroko road (56.5km), link to Rwebisengo (8.2km) and 3.3km of Town Roads in Ntoroko are also highlighted.

This commitment comes after government and venture partners recently announced singing of the Final Investment Decision.

The announcement has as a result led to a number of activities, among which include infrastructure development.

The projects will be an important enabler that is expected to support achievement of first oil by 2025.

During release of the report, Eng Isaac Wani, the UNRA director network planning and engineering, said oil roads under implementation include one that goes through Padar from Masindi, which he said was about 80 per cent complete.

He also noted that a road that stretches from Hoima through Butiaba to Wanseko, a critical road that facilitates oil exploration in the Albertine Graben, has been completed and was commissioned last month.

Others include Buhimba-Kakumiro, currently at 70 and Masindi-Bukedea road, which is at 60 percent complete. Eng Wani further noted that a number of other projects were ongoing to support realisation of first oil.

Reform

UNRA also noted that government had committed money to put up infrastructure or upgrade any facilities that will support oil and gas production.