112 UPDF officers graduate with leadership, operations skills
What you need to know:
- Gifts were given to the best performing officers, who include Maj Innocent Mugumya Kigongi attached to Kabamba, Maj Mike Cherop Aloni attached to the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, Lt Col Hassan Karungi, and Maj Dan Kafero
A total of 112 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officer have graduated in command operations and leadership skills from the Junior Command and Staff College in Jinja City.
Brig Willison Byaruhanga, the college commandant, last Friday congratulated the officers upon accomplishing what he called “a milestone journey in their military profession”. He appealed to them to put whatever they have learned into practice.
“It’s upon you to put what you have acquired in this training into action to see yourselves as mentors and good commanders in the army,” Brig Byaruhanga said.
Purpose
He said the 16-week training attracted officers from all departments of the UPDF and was aimed at equipping them with command operations in war-related areas, both internally and externally, deployment, counter-attack techniques and in decision making approaches.
The UPDF chief of personnel and administration, Maj Gen George Igumba, who was the chief guest, said: “Leadership entitles one to have all the command of human beings and that needs you to have control and manage resources that are at your disposal, when you see positive impact from the people, you lead.”
He, however, urged officers at the rank of Captain, Major and Lieutenant Colonel to mentor colleagues at the lower ranks.
Best performers
