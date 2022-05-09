112 UPDF officers graduate with leadership, operations skills

A total of 112 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officer have graduated in command operations and leadership skills from the Junior Command and Staff College in Jinja City.

Brig Willison Byaruhanga, the college commandant, last Friday congratulated the officers upon accomplishing what he called “a milestone journey in their military profession”. He appealed to them to put whatever they have learned into practice.

“It’s upon you to put what you have acquired in this training into action to see yourselves as mentors and good commanders in the army,” Brig Byaruhanga said.

Purpose

He said the 16-week training attracted officers from all departments of the UPDF and was aimed at equipping them with command operations in war-related areas, both internally and externally, deployment, counter-attack techniques and in decision making approaches.