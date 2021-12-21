Prime

116 inmates, 8 guns still missing after Moroto prison escape

Police and locals pursue the armed fugitives, who robbed 15 guns from prison wardens before they escaped from Moroto Prisons on September 16, 2020. PHOTO | StEVEN ARIONG

By  Benson Tumusiime  &  Steven Ariong

What you need to know:

  • On September 16, 2020, at least 224 inmates overwhelmed prison warders at Singila Prison, broke into the armoury and fled with 15 guns towards Mt Moroto.

A total of 116 prisoners who escaped from Moroto Prison last year are still missing, the authorities have said.

