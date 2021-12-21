116 inmates, 8 guns still missing after Moroto prison escape

A total of 116 prisoners who escaped from Moroto Prison last year are still missing, the authorities have said.

On September 16, 2020, at least 224 inmates overwhelmed prison warders at Singila Prison, broke into the armoury and fled with 15 guns towards Mt Moroto.

The Prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, told Monitor yesterday that since the prison escape, 116 inmates, eight guns and 480 bullets are still missing.

Mr Baine said police are still conducting investigations.

“We are putting much of our emphasis on areas of Kotido, Nakapiripirit districts, DR Congo and Kenya because we got information that 109 inmates crossed to Kenya,” he said.

Mr Baine, however, said some of the guns were recovered by the army.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said before prisoners escaped, the prison armoury had 19 AK-47 rifles, one pistol and 480 bullets.

“During the escape, the prisoners went with 14 guns and 480 bullets, six guns have so far been recovered,” the source said.

Security agencies said some of the inmates who escaped were arrested during the disarmament operation that was conducted by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and police in July in Kotido.

Mr Norman Aruho, who was the officer-in-charge of the prison, and Mr Charles Atunu, who was the head of armoury, were first detained at Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala before being taken to court.

“I do not have a clear number of suspects being charged with the prison break but I can confirm that more suspects were charged,” Mr Baine said.

Renovations

The prison underwent renovation six months after the incident.

When Monitor visited the facility, there was a newly built internal fence and gate limiting inmates to an exit with thorough scrutiny. The prison management has also installed CCTV cameras at different points.