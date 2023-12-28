117 people die during Christmas period

At least 117 people died under different circumstances during Christmas celebrations in Uganda, police have said.

Among the incidents, police said that accidents claimed 33 people, three victims perished in a suspected terror attack by the ADF rebels, 38 were assaulted to death, two were shot dead, six were hacked to death, eight drowned to death, five were lynched, four were hit using blunt objects, eight were stabbed to death, eight committed suicide, and two were strangled to death.

"In the period under review, a total of 110 incidents/reportable offences were reported to police, arrest of 64 suspects and the cases are at different stages of prosecution," police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Wednesday.

In general, there have been no security breaches within the country or along the borderline during the Christmas period, except for isolated instances of criminality that were not organized.

According to Mr Enanga, Rwenzori West had the highest number of cases with 11, followed by Kampala Metropolitan North with 10 and Greater Masaka with 9.

As a result of the accidents, 156 people sustained serious injuries, according to the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety