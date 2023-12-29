13,000 to receive Makerere transcripts on graduation day

Makerere University has embarked on printing transcripts of the 74th graduation scheduled for January 29 to February 2 next year.

The exercise started on December 27, and according to Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, the institution’s academic registrar, only those who have cleared will be able to pick up their transcripts on graduation day.

He encouraged all students to process their clearance forms and submit them to their respective college registrars in time to ease the process.

Unlike in previous years, Prof Buyinza also said clearance has been made easy whereby students only need to obtain two stamps from the university bursar and library.

“We plan to issue transcripts on each graduation day. Our 2024 slogan is “walk away with your transcript after Freedom Square” Prof Buyinza stated in an intern memo seen by this publication yesterday.

“This graduation is our only opportunity to tell/show the world that Mak has long re-branded herself into a customer-responsive service institution,” he added.

Strategic plan

The plan to issue transcripts on the graduation day is under the university strategic plan of 2010-2030, which looks at full integration and automation of university business, including academics, finance, and human resource management.



Prof Buyinza told Monitor that the system had basically been a manual academic records management system, but they gradually automated student results and transcription system starting in 2018.

In 2018, the institution had pledged to start issuing transcripts on graduation day, however, it did not work.

In response, Prof Buyinza said the university needed more time to strengthen and integrate the three major components/sub-systems of university services of the academic, finance, and human resource management in one functional system.