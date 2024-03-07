13 arrested over vandalizing Gulu City solar street lights

Police in Gulu City have arrested 13 people in connection to a last sequence of breaking and stealing solar street lights mounted on several streets of the City.

On Thursday afternoon, March 7, the police paraded at Gulu CPS the suspects including; Job Okwera, Sam Okot, Jimmy Odong, Erick Ogenrwot, Denis Okello, David Ojom, Patrick Oloya, Brian Komagum, Mercy Oyella and Moses Opiro.

Others are; Francis Rwotomiya, a DJ at a Gulu City club, Francis Obia, a bodaboda motorist and Richard Ojara a fuel Pump attendant at Shell Petrol Station within Gulu City.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West Regional police spokesperson confirmed the development noting that a joint statement has been registered against the suspects under reference CRB:128/2024 at Gulu CPS.

“Between the months of January 2024 to date, along Walter Opwonya road within Gulu city, several solar panels were vandalized and stolen by unknown persons which prompted an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of the above suspects.” Mr Ongom said in an interview.

"It should be noted that this is a racket of syndicated criminals and a continuous operation to have the accomplices still at large arrested has been intensified. We call for continuous support towards protecting public assets and government installations," he added.

Mr Ongom said that a team of Police officers visited the scene and have recorded statements from the relevant witnesses while investigations continue.

“The file is actively being prepared by the detectives and upon completion of investigations. It shall be submitted to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and possible sanctioning,” he said.

Preliminary information from some sources establish that the suspects allegedly broke the lamp posts and removed the lights, solar panels and the batteries which are sold to dealers in the neighbouring towns of Kitgum, Lira and Kiryandongo.

Mr Christopher Lukwiya, the city’s electrical engineer told Monitor that, “the 13 are being linked to alleged vandalism of street light solar panels along Walter Opwonya road within Gulu City.”