13-year-old girl dies after gang rape on Christmas, four arrested 

Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are investigating a murder case following the death of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped on Christmas Day.

Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi died at Kabale regional referral hospital moments after she was admitted following an 8pm attack at Nyakasharara trading center, Kyarugondo village, Kasheregyenyi parish, Kamuganguzi Sub County, according to police.

Four men have so far been arrested.

Kamuganguzi Sub County LCIII chairperson, Mr Elias Twesigomwe reported to Kabale District Police Commandeer (DPC), SP Abel Ruganza that Owembabazi was found unconscious after she was gang raped by unknown people.

However, she died moments after being admitted to Kabale regional referral hospital.