13-year-old girl dies after gang rape on Christmas, four arrested
Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are investigating a murder case following the death of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped on Christmas Day.
Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi died at Kabale regional referral hospital moments after she was admitted following an 8pm attack at Nyakasharara trading center, Kyarugondo village, Kasheregyenyi parish, Kamuganguzi Sub County, according to police.
Four men have so far been arrested.
Kamuganguzi Sub County LCIII chairperson, Mr Elias Twesigomwe reported to Kabale District Police Commandeer (DPC), SP Abel Ruganza that Owembabazi was found unconscious after she was gang raped by unknown people.
However, she died moments after being admitted to Kabale regional referral hospital.
“The territorial police of Kabale have this morning (December 26, 2022) arrested four suspects who allegedly gang raped a 13-year-old Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi, a resident of Kyarugondo village, Kasyeregyenyi parish, Kamuganhuzi Sub County in Kabale District and died moments later,” ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson said on Monday morning.
He identified the suspects in police custody as Davis Akankwasa Kehoda, Allan Akanyijuka, Moses Sendarera and Norman Ahumuza Kanuma, all residents of Kasheregyenyi parish Kamuganguzi Sub County.