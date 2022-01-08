Prime

15-year-old girl drops out of school over fees increment

Uganda's legal tender. Many schools in Uganda have defied a government directive against fees increment ahead of resumption of learning on January 10. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • She says at the time of the closure of schools in 2020, the school was charging them Shs89,000 for fees but now this has been increased to Shs200,000.

Irene Babirye, 15, sells chips by the roadside in Boston Trading Centre in Makindye Division to survive.

