50 killed as Covid third wave strikes

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has confirmed that the country is experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows an increase in the Covid-19 transmission rates across the country by 37 percent in just one week.

Although the Omicron variant was predicted to be less lethal, there have been 51 new deaths in just two weeks (as per the Ministry of Health updates since December 22, 2021 as at January 4) .

While giving an update on the current trends of Covid-19 in the country at the Uganda Media Centre on Friday, Dr Aceng said: “We have, therefore, moved from the period of sustained containment where the positivity rate was below five percent. The country is now in its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The positivity rates have consistently increased since December 11, 2021.”

She added that there are several factors that have accelerated the new wave including limited adherence to standards operating procedures (SOPs), crowding in social places, misconception that once vaccinated SOPs no longer apply and abuse of the requirements to isolate when found positive for Covid-19.

“This recent development has taught us that, the more we continue to downplay and act outside the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, the more we will continue to be inflicted by Covid-19 and to suffer all the disruptions from returning to our normal lives. This rise in positivity rates depicts an increase in community transmission which began days after the Omicron variant was first registered in the country,” Dr Aceng said.

“We have observed variations in positivity rates across the different categories of people being tested: highest amongst contacts, followed by alerts-those who develop symptoms with no history of contact and health workers.

Globally, several countries are prioritising Covid-19 vaccination as a strategic intervention to protect populations from the severe effects of Covid-19 and control the spread of the pandemic including the new variants,” she added.

In Uganda, more than 12 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the population so far.

Dr Aceng encouraged all those above 50 years of age to get their booster doses if they were fully vaccinated six months ago.

“This offers an additional protection against the threat of the new Covid-19 variants like Omicron,” she said.

The minister had earlier indicated that the ministry would start giving booster doses to those who are ready to receive them beginning February. However, following a directive by President Museveni, the Ministry of Health will administer booster doses of the Covid¬19 vaccine to the following priority groups:

Elderly aged 50 years and above, Security personnel, Health workers, Teachers both in pre-primary, primary, secondary and post-secondary institutions, boda boda riders, drivers and conductors of all passenger services vehicles (PSVs), bar and nightclub workers, market workers and vendors, religious leaders and the media.

“We shall add health workers, teachers and the security forces now, to the elderly while the rest will come on board at the end of March. The aforementioned groups of people were recommended for booster doses due their high level of contact with the other members of the public during their day-to-day activities. The recommended groups are eligible for booster if they completed their primary vaccine series at least six months ago,” she said.

The minister also emphasized that at the end of March, passengers will be required to present vaccination certificates showing their full vaccination status since adequate time has been given to receive the second dose.