Prime

50 killed as Covid third wave strikes

 A woman receives the Covid-19 jab in Wakiso District on September 27, 2021. The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has confirmed that the country is experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGUNDU

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The transmission rate has increased by 37 percent.
  • Vaccination. Uganda has fully vaccinated 4,006,021 people, giving vaccination coverage of 18.2 percent.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has confirmed that the country is experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.