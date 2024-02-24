16 eye Makerere University guild presidency

A total of 16 out of the 22 registered guild aspirants have successfully been nominated to contest in Makerere University’s 90th guild elections due March 7.

Only two of the candidates are female, according to February 23 approvals of the university’s 90th Electoral Commission.

Contestants include Jonathan Basakirwa, Muhammadi Mukwaya, Ibrahim SSendagi, Victoria Mayiga, Elizabathe Shakira Wacha, Hamis Kabaale, Vincent Lubega Nsamba, Edmond Ariho, Andrew Efiti and George Ssemanda.

Others include Simon Wandukwa and Mudathiru Ssemanda, Fulugensio Kasekende, Joshua Ssemuyaba Vitali and Allan Micah Ikemeri.

While addressing journalists on February 23, electoral body chairperson Ramadhan Kirunda cautioned nominees against violating the Makerere Electoral Commission (EC) stipulated guidelines and the university laws.

Among new EC guidelines, all contestants in Makerere elections are required to move with less than 15 supporters, avoid national political affiliations and hold all campaigns virtually.

“Any candidates who will violate these guidelines are going to be dealt with in accordance with the guild statute and the university constitutions," Kirunda warned the contestants.

This is the third time Uganda's oldest institution is organizing virtual elections ever since the university council suspended physical electoral activities in July 2022, following the death of a Uganda Christian University student, who was stabbed to death in the scuffle during the last days of the 88th guild campaigns.

Last year, there were glitches in the online voting system with some students unable to vote due to system breakdowns, among other challenges.

“This time round, the university procured new technology that will accommodate each and every student. We have tested it and I would like to give you an assurance that the votes will be secured, and the voter turn up will be massive,” Kirunda emphasized.

According to the list shared by the Electoral commission, there are over 400 students who have also expressed their interest to contest for Guild Representative Councils (GRCs), at their respective schools and halls of residence.