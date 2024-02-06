Makerere issues tough guidelines ahead of guild campaigns

In attempt to uphold a fair and peaceful electoral process, Makerere University has released a set of regulations for Guild Presidential aspirants as they prepare to canvas for votes.



In a letter dated February 5, 2024, guild electoral chair person, Mr Ramadhan Kirunda said the guidelines seek to maintain order and ensure peaceful campaign period.



According to him, hall discussions known as Bimeza, rallies, and physical campaigns, among others have been banned.



"Each guild presidential aspirant shall move with not more than 15 people while moving between different places of residence and colleges," the letter read in part.

Rallies inside and outside campus are also forbidden while campaigning hours are limited from 7am to 9pm, ensuring a standardized timeframe for all candidates.



Aspirants are also forbidden from affiliating with any political party, as provided in Section 6(2) of the Makerere University Students' Guild Statute.



Any form of violence instigation is strictly forbidden, aligning with both Article 71(e) of the Makerere University Students' Guild Constitution and Section 6(2) of the Statute.

Defacing university buildings and littering with campaign materials is strictly prohibited, as provided in Article 71(c) and (d) of the Guild Constitution.

Making noise and campaigning outside the designated time frame is strictly forbidden, as outlined in Article 71(f) of the Makerere University Students' Guild Constitution.

As the campus gears up for the upcoming Guild Presidential elections, candidates are urged to adhere to these guidelines to maintain a positive and respectful campaigning environment.