16-year-old pupil shot dead following bar brawl over girl, policeman arrested

The Officer-in-Charge of Opit Police Post in Omoro District, Sgt Christopher Okot Bruce has been arrested for shooting dead a reveler and injuring another.

Okot is said to have shot and killed Emmanuel Olanya, 16, a pupil of Opit Primary School before injuring Simon Okema, 25, from Opit Town Council following a scuffle in a bar over a girl.

It is alleged that the officer intervened to calm the situation but met resistance prompting him to open fire. Innocent Okello, an eyewitness, said the incident happened at around 4am on Boxing Day in front of Corner House Night Club where revelers were merrymaking.

Okello explained that the lone officer sighted the rowdy crowd and met resistance when he tried to disperse them.

He said the officer who looked drunk opened fire at the youth killing one instantly and injuring another. Both the deceased and injured are residents of Lomolo village.

The girl and the other onlookers fled the scene in disarray following the shooting.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, said police responded to the scene and recovered two cartridges, and a gun registration number UG POL. 56-131002705-16007 with 24 rounds of ammunition.