17 charged over Balaalo evictions in the north

At least 17 people have been charged for allegedly entering Balaalo farms in Gulu District and driving away close to 130 head of cattle.

The eviction of the Balaalo commenced at the weekend.

It’s alleged that the suspects last Thursday stormed Lugore Village in Owalo Sub-County and forcefully gained access to the farms. The culprits accused the Balaalo of not complying with the presidential directive.

Monitor has learnt that five of the suspects were not brought before court and their whereabouts remain unknown, according to their defence lawyer, Mr Tonny Kitara.

The accused persons included former Aswa County MP aspirant Patrick Onguti Okello, Owalo sub-county chairperson Chris Owen Odong, Jolly Bismarck Kidega, Michael Otto, Pope Opoka, Kenneth Orach, Wilberforce Okongo, Ronald Opwonya, Betty Ocwee, Martine Acila, Christopher Rackara, Henry Onen, John Oloya, Christopher Nyerotoo, Francis Okello, Justine Okumu, and a 17-year-old minor.

At the weekend, the presidential directive started to bite against the Balaalo who hadn’t fenced off their farms to leave the greater north region.

The group charged was part of those arrested last Saturday after they were suspected to have participated in chaos during the start of the evictions.

On November 3, President Museveni while on a visit to Amuru District, directed a team comprising the State minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, and the 4th Division Commander, among others, to ensure that the Balaalo who bought or hired land, but have not fenced it off, leave the area within a period of three weeks.