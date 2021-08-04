178 city arcades operate without Covid certificates

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

At least 178 arcades and shopping malls within the central business district of Kampala are operating without the certificates of compliance as it was directed by President Museveni, Daily Monitor has establsihed.

Mr Museveni, after 42 days of the second Covid-19 lockdown, eased some of the lockdown restrictions amid strong warnings that the decision would be reversed if people violate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention.

The President, in his directives, said Kikuubo, a commercial hub in downtown, would open and the kiosks outside the arcades should be removed in order to provide space and that malls, arcades would open if they comply with SoPs that include clearing corridors, proper ventilations and proper hygiene.

In response to the directives, on Monday, the city landlords, Resident City Commissioner, Mr Hudu Hussein, the Minister for Kampala, Ms Minsa Kabanda, the State Minister for Trade, Ms Harriet Ntabazi, and officials from the Kampala Capital City Authority held a meeting at Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) where they agreed that the arcades shall open in a phased manner.

During the meeting , Ms Kabanda said her team was ready to issue the certificate of compliance to any arcade that had fulfilled the standard operating procedures.

However in a mini survey conducted by Daily Monitor from central business district, we established that all the Kampala arcades are operating without the certificate of compliance from Kampala Capital City Authority.

Vendors back

The survey also indicated that street vending on malls, arcades and kiosks within Kikubo and other roads and streets of Kampala is still there although the President directed the Kampala authority to demolish them.

A source in the business sector in downtown Kampala told this newspaper that from the time of lockdown, some arcades were operating secretly and business was usual only that they were affected by curfew time.

“Much as the President gave directives on Kikubo and shopping arcades, business is usual in arcades on Channel Street, Ssebana Road, Nakivubo lane, Ben Kiwanuka Street, Burton Street, Luwum Street, William Street, Wilson Street and Dustan Street,” the source said.

The KCCA spokesperson, Mr Daniel Muhumuza NuwaBeine, said the compliance team is targeting more than 178 arcades within Kampala.

He said the exercise would take a maximum of three days and the certificate of compliance would be issued.

“The joint compliance team has nine teams, each with a member of Internal Security Organisation, police, Military Police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, physical planning, building control and the team leader, who is a public health official from Ministry of Health,” he said.

Mr NuwaBeine said all the arcades without compliance certificate are operating illegally.

“We are still in the process of inspecting the arcades, so we shall issue certificate of compliance to those that have complied with the standard Operating Procedures,” he said.

Mr Hamis Kiggundu, the managing director of Ham Towers and Ham shopping malls, said he had never relaxed the SOPs ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am waiting for the compliance team to come and inspect my buildings as we are operating,” he said.

Some arcades without certificate of compliance

1. Ham shopping mall

2. Majestic plaza

3. Nabukera Plaza

4. Quarecell Plaza

5. Pentagon Plaza

6. Nana Arcade

7. Katonga Arcade

8. Mid city Arcade

9. Mukwano Mall

10. Total Business Center

11. Ssekaziga Arcade

12. Magoba Arcade

13. Annet Plaza

14. Park Nkande Mall

15. Tumusewo Plaza

16. Yamaha Center

17. Mutasa Kafero Plaza

18. Kirumira Towers

19. Gazzaland arcade

20. Nambusa Arcade

21. Zinku Arcade

22. Kasiwukira Arcade

23. Avema Shopping center

24. SB Plaza

25. Energy Center

26. Aponye Mall

27. Jesco plaza

28. Jemba Plaza

29. Sitana Arcade

30. Nile Business center

31. Kitandwe Mall

32. Nalubwama Arcade

33. Hanifa Towers

34. Shamba Complex

35. Rutungo Complex

36. Kisenyi Business Terminal

37. Nansamba Complex

38. Karungi Plaza

39. E – Tower arcade

40.Star link arcade

41. Kamu- Kamu Plaza

42. Equatorial Mall.



