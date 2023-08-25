19 Ugandans flagged off for EU study scholarships

The European Union (EU) has pledged to continue empowering Ugandan youth by skilling them for the world of work as well as supporting their education for participation in the decision-making process of their country.

According to EU Ambassador to Uganda Jan Sadek, the youth at all levels in the country are important in the future growth of the country and EU is already implementing several programmes aimed at supporting their economic empowerment.

He also revealed that the EU will soon launch a new Euros112 million (about Shs450b) programme geared at promoting education for adolescent girls in 200 schools in Uganda. The same programme, he said, is aimed at reducing sexual and gender-based violence and promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights in the country.

“Globally and at country levels, youth is an important stakeholder for the EU and we make efforts to better listen to what they have to say and to influence our policies and programmes. In this context, here in Uganda we are about to launch a youth sounding board to foster a stronger dialogue between youth from across the country and the EU,” Ambassador Sadek said.

He was speaking at the EU Ambassador’s residence in Kololo on Thursday, 24 August 2023 during the flagging off of 19 Ugandan students who are to study from Europe under the Erasmus + scholarship programme sponsored by EU.

The 19 Ugandan students applied and won scholarships to pursue graduate studies in Europe and will study in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Sweden.

Ambassador Sadek said through the Erasmus scholarship programme, EU universities can benefit from the views and experience from one of the most dynamic populations in Africa, and in turn Ugandan students can tap into the knowledge and resources that form the basis of higher education in Europe.

“Through this experience the Erasmus students will gain a unique European and international experience which I am sure will enrich them and will have an impact on their future professional and private life,” he said.

The state minister for Primary Education, Dr Moricu Kaducu, who flagged off the students, urged them to always transfer skills, knowledge and experience back home after studies for the development of the country.

“A lot of potential has been identified in you but after getting this opportunity, remember to always be Uganda’s ambassadors wherever you will go for studies,” she said.

“It is fine to get a greener pasture but it is also cheating for you to have your capacity built and not to bring it back home to share with others the knowledge, skills and experience,” she added.

About scholarship

Nine Ugandans have been selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters and Doctorate (EMJMD) award while an additional five have been selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programmes (EMJM).