19-year-old detained over sodomy
Police in Kapchorwa District in Eastern Uganda are holding a 19-year-old man on allegations of sodomizing a two-year-old boy.
Sipi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Fredmark Chesang said the suspect, a resident of London Bridge, Kawowo Ward, Kapchorwa Central Division in Kapchorwa Municipality was in their custody for allegedly sodomizing his neighbors’ son.
“It is alleged that the mother of the victim had gone in the garden and left the suspect and victim at home. The suspect used this opportunity in the absence of the victim’s mother and sodomised the boy. When the mother came back, she noticed the victim was feeling uncomfortable before she rushed him to the hospital where he was examined and discovered that he was sodomised,” the ASP Chesang said.
He said police have preferred charges of aggravated defilement.
“The police wish to appreciate the co-operation by the community for exposing such criminals to police for prosecution. As police we urge them to continue with the same spirit,” he said.
A total of 12,780 victims were defiled in 2022 in Uganda, of whom 12,470 were female, according to the Police Annual Crime released early this year.
The same report indicates that by the end of 2022, a total of 3,620 cases of aggravated defilement were reported to police compared to 3,783 cases reported in 2021, giving a 4.3% decrease.