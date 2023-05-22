19-year-old detained over sodomy

Police in Kapchorwa District in Eastern Uganda are holding a 19-year-old man on allegations of sodomizing a two-year-old boy.

Sipi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Fredmark Chesang said the suspect, a resident of London Bridge, Kawowo Ward, Kapchorwa Central Division in Kapchorwa Municipality was in their custody for allegedly sodomizing his neighbors’ son.



“It is alleged that the mother of the victim had gone in the garden and left the suspect and victim at home. The suspect used this opportunity in the absence of the victim’s mother and sodomised the boy. When the mother came back, she noticed the victim was feeling uncomfortable before she rushed him to the hospital where he was examined and discovered that he was sodomised,” the ASP Chesang said.