2026 polls: DP set for countrywide consultations

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has announced plans to hold countrywide consultations ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Addressing a weekly media press conference in Kampala on November 28, Mr Mao, who is also the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, said the party has to lay strategies of winning the 2026 polls early enough by consulting its members from the grassroots.

“From December 1, the party will embark on seven outreach activities under a programme dubbed ‘A Listening Tour’,” he said.

“We have talked a lot as leaders and this time, we want our members to speak to us but not the usual suspects who are always in courts, press conferences and on other media platforms,” he added.

Mr Mao said they expect to interface with party leaders and elders and explain to them some of their plans ahead of the elections.

“And not all the plans can be put out there to the public now, but we can reassure our members that DP is still strong,” he said.

The consultations come at a time when the party is divided into two factions; one led by Mr Mao and the other bloc led by Buikwe South MP Micheal Lulume Bayiga and Mr Lubega Mukaku.

The feud broke out when Mr Mao signed the cooperation agreement with the ruling party National Resistance Movement without the consent of other party leaders.

“We are starting with western region- Mbarara, Masaka then East Mbale, Mubende and Mukono, Northern region and closing with Kampala Metropolitan,” he said.

Mr Mao also noted that DP‘s brand and reputation are strong.

“DP‘s brand is being damaged by DP members, who are saying that the party was sold to NRM though they do not have the evidence,” he said

Mr Mao said they are hopeful that after the seven outreaches, their supporters will make informed choices.

“As we speak now, the noise has reduced because we have assured our MPs that they can win on the DP ticket,” he said.