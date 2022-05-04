23 die during Idd, Labour Day celebrations

Police have said they registered 119 accidents during Labour Day and Idd celebrations across the country. Of the 111 people involved in the accidents, 23 died on the spot while 88 sustained injuries.

Addressing the media at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, Ms Farida Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, yesterday attributed the accidents to recklessness and failure to observe traffic road signs.

“Twenty-one of the accidents were fatal, 62 were serious, while 36 minor,” ASP Nampiima said.

ASP Nampiima said between April 24 and April 30 traffic police registered 387 road accidents across the country.

Of these, 60 were fatal, 213 serious and 114 were minor. A total of 341 victims were injured, and 67 died while 274 were severely injured.

Traffic offenders

The traffic police spokesperson added that during the same period 9,679 traffic offenders were arrested and issued with express penalty scheme tickets.

A total of 1,709 people were charged for reckless driving, 2,089 had vehicles with dangerous mechanical conditions, 837 had invalid driving licences, while 446 were charged for speeding.

At least 760 drivers were faulted for not wearing seat belts while 606 cyclists were punished for not wearing proper helmets. A total of 144 cyclists were charged for overloading of passengers.

ASP Nampiima cautioned road users against breaking traffic rules, saying those found culpable will face the law.