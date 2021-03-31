23-year-old man accused of killing five women, baby remanded

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

A 23-year-old man and his alleged accomplice who were arrested following the death of five women and a three-month-old baby in Nakulabye in Rubaga Division, Kampala have been charged with murder and remanded to prison.

Musa Musasizi, unemployed youth and a resident of Mujomba zone 6, Nakulabye, was on Wednesday arraigned before Mwanga II magistrate’s court and charged with six counts of murder before he was remanded to Kitalya prison until April 12, 2021 when he will be brought back to court for further mention of the case.

Prosecution led by Ms Emily Ninsima told court that Musasizi on March 14, 2021, at Mujomba zone 6, Nakulabye in Kampala district with malice aforethought murdered one Noreen Nabirye.

He is also said to have murdered Violet Kansiime, Abigail Nakitende on March 12 and Elizabeth Mutesi on March 15, 2021.

In a separate case, Musasizi is jointly charged with 23-year-old boda boda rider, Abdul Kasaija, a resident of Mapera zone, Lussaze in Rubaga division with the murder of Mackline Ahereza on February 22, 2021.

Musa Musasizi (left) and his alleged accomplice, Abdul Kasaija (right) in at Mwanga II Court

Kasaija is further charged with being an accessory on allegations that on February 22, 2021 between Mujomba zone 6 and Natete in Kampala well knowing that Musasizi alias Uncle had murdered Ahereza assisted him to dump and burn her body at Natete in order to help him escape punishment.

Musasizi was arrested on March 25, 2021 by a joint security team of the chieftaincy of military intelligence and police. Evidence so far gathered by detectives show that Musasizi would court the victims, have sex with them before killing them by either hitting on their heads with a blunt object or strangling.

He would later allegedly dump their bodies in places almost close to each other in Nakulabye and set them on fire.

After his arrest, police say Musasizi confessed to have murdered the said women in which he explained that he killed Ahereza after suspecting her of having another boyfriend.

He further revealed that he strangled Kansiime to death, then went and dumped her body and when he returned to his home, he strangled her three-month-old baby.

He also informed police that he strangled Mutesi, a resident of Makerere because they got into a fight after sex when she rejected the Shs50,000 he had offered her as transport, on grounds that it was less than she expected.

Police say they retrieved from his (Musasizi’s) neighbor’s latrine clothes said to belong to his victims.



