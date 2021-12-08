23-year-old university student found dead in her rented room

Police in Masaka are investigating circumstances under which Phionah Akunda, 23, a resident of Kimaanya A, Kimaanya-Kabonera constituency in Masaka City mysteriously died from her rented room on Tuesday night.

Christine Nalumagga, a neighbour to the deceased said they last talked -physically- last evening and Ankunda was in good shape.

"Our landlord, Hajara Babirye, came back at around 11pm and found her room open. She called her and there was no response which prompted her to enter the room only to find Ankunda lying dead near a saucepan full of water," She explained.

According to Nalumagga, Ankunda was quite reserved and kept her life private.

“All we knew is that she hails from Kabale District,” she said.

Ms Joan Mirembe who is Akunda's workmate noted that the deceased was about seven months pregnant and waiting to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in education from Kabale University.

"Akunda has been healthy and fine although. She was at her work place on Monday and asked for permission to go to Kabale to attend a relatives burial and we thought she was there already, " Mirembe who has been working with the deceased at wholesale shop owned by Indians opposite Patel Shamji in Masaka City said.

The area LCI chairman Mr Zaidi Kafeero disclosed that the landlord informed him about Ankunda’s demise.

"After getting the sad news I called police and rushed to the scene where police patrol found us and cordoned off the scene until they took the body early Wednesday morning," he said.

He appealed to “residents to always register with the local authorities to easily locate relatives or the next of kin in case of a problem.”