23-year-old university student found dead in her rented room

A man looks on as detectives December 8 cordoned off the premises of the room in which the student was found dead Wednesday. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA 

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ms Joan Mirembe who is Akunda's workmate noted that the deceased was about seven months pregnant and waiting to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in education from Kabale University.

Police in Masaka are investigating circumstances under which Phionah Akunda, 23, a resident of Kimaanya A, Kimaanya-Kabonera constituency in Masaka City mysteriously died from her rented room on Tuesday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.