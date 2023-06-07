24-year-old insurance agent kidnapped, raped - police

Police in Budaka District in eastern Uganda have launched a manhunt for three men accused of kidnapping and raping a 24-year-old insurance agent.

The woman was reportedly kidnapped in Kamonkoli town council in Budaka District by the three men on Monday evening.

Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said the victim is an agent of First Insurance Company Limited (FICO) and a resident of Busamaga cell, Mbale Industrial City Division.

“Preliminary findings indicate that on Monday evening the victim received a phone call from someone who pretended to be her client. He told her how he had got issues with the third party the victim had issued to him. The suspect told the victim to get a boda boda and find him at Kamonkoli town,” ASP Alaso said.

On reaching where she was directed, she was grabbed and bundled in a vehicle whose particulars police are yet to establish.

“It is alleged that the three men removed Shs200,000 and the phone from her, after which she was assaulted,” the police publicist said.

At about 11pm the victim found herself inside a strangers' house naked with her pants in between her legs.