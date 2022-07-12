25 detained in Jinja for protesting over high food, fuel prices 

The number of people detained following Monday protests in Jinja District over skyrocketing food and fuel prices in the country is now 25 after 17 more suspected protestors were picked on Tuesday, police have said.

Police on Monday fired tear gas and arrested at least eight suspected protesters after demonstrations against steep food and fuel price increases in the East African nation turned violent.

With a population of 45 million people, Uganda is reeling from a pandemic-spurred economic slump, a situation exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Food price inflation more than doubled to 13.1 percent in May, according to latest government figures.

On Monday, protesters burnt used tyres and blocked the busy Kamuli-Jinja highway, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of the capital Kampala, demanding the government subsidise dietary staples.

"The number of suspects in detention is now 25 after 17 more were arrested. They blocked the road and started demanding money from travelers. Some passenger service vehicles, private cars and a police patrol truck were vandalized by protestors," Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said.

The protesters had forced motorists to join them to call for change, witnesses said.

"We do support such protests. Government must act. People are sleeping hungry," 28-year-old spare parts dealer Solomon Wandibwa said.

However, Mr Mubi reiterated Tuesday: "We are still hunting for more suspects. We have information that the protests were planned by politicians. We will summon them (politicians) for questioning."

According to him, the suspects will be charged in court with incitement to violence, malicious damage.

Prices of fuel, food and other basic goods have rocketed globally because of the Ukraine war, hitting vulnerable countries in Africa and elsewhere.

In most remote parts of the country, petrol is selling for Shs7,000 ($1.85) a litre, a two-fold increase since February.

As discontent continues to grow over the rising prices, President Museveni has repeatedly ignored calls for tax cuts and subsidies, urging citizens to live frugally instead.

In his annual state of the nation address in June, Museveni said, "Cutting taxes and subsidies, especially on imports, is suicidal because our people may buy carelessly and we end up draining our forex (foreign exchange) reserves."