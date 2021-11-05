3.5m Ugandans now vaccinated against Covid

Woman receives first injection of Covid-19 vaccine

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • A total of 5,905 people were inoculated on day one of the Nile Breweries’ drive, according to the communication’s manager, Ms Flora Aduk.

The country is likely to be fully opened at the end of this month if  government hits the 4.8 million target of vulnerable Ugandans who should be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has  said.
While launching a two-day vaccination drive by Nile Breweries in Kansanga, Kampala, yesterday, Ms Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister in-charge of Primary Healthcare, said they have vaccinated 3.5 million people so far.

