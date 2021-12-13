30,000 students to sit technical exams today

The executive secretary of UBTEB, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Mr Oyesigye said the number of female students, especially in technical courses, has remained low, because the perception that some jobs are only for male has persisted among the public.

More than 30,000 students offering technical and vocational courses are slated to start their final examinations today.

