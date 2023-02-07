30 arrested in Jinja police swoop

At least 30 suspected career criminals have been arrested following an operation mounted by Police in Bugembe, Wairaka and Mafubira, all Jinja City suburbs.

The operation, which was conducted on Sunday night, followed a spate of robberies and home invasions in the aforementioned areas, Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, said on Monday.

According to Mr Mubi, three of the suspects’ modus operandi involved a motorcycle which helped them carry out their attacks in the communities by road.

“Our target was to arrest suspected wrongdoers and those who involve themselves in phone-snatching, stealing motorcycles, handbags and all sorts of criminality. Three are facing attempted robbery as they were implicated in the crime by some of the victims and exhibits recovered,” Mr Mubi said.

Among the exhibits that were recovered by police were machetes, harmers, screws, stolen phones, marijuana, and metals suspected to be used in home invasions.

Thirty-six year-old mechanic, Mr Mohammed Babeyo, was last December allegedly attacked along the Jinja-Kamuli highway while returning home from work, leaving him with a cut on his right hand which continues to receive treatment.