30 MPs named in iron sheets saga
What you need to know:
- According to the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), 22 ministers, 31 Members of Parliaments and 13 Chief Administrative Officers have written statements explaining themselves in regard to the iron sheets.
The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, is among at least 22 members of President Museveni’s Cabinet, who have submitted statements explaining to the Inspectorate of Government (IG) the circumstances under which they accessed some of the iron sheets that had been earmarked for distribution to vulnerable communities in Karamoja Sub-region.
Also on the list of those who have tendered their explanations are the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, and Second Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama and Finance minister Matia Kasaija.
Ms Ali Munira, the IGG spokesperson, told Sunday Monitor that 22 ministers, 31 MPs and 13 Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) had explained themselves in regard to the iron sheets.
“They did not come to the inspectorate. They were not summoned, but they were asked to offer written explanations, which they submitted in February,” Ms Munira said.
Bunyoro biggest beneficiary
Investigations into the matter are ongoing, but a closer look at the list of the recipients of the controversial iron sheets shows the biggest number of recipients come from the Bunyoro Sub-region.
Besides Ms Nabbanja and Mr Kasaija there are at least 27 other politicians from the region who got the iron sheets. They include Ms Mary Mugasa, the State Minister for Public Service, who hails from Hoima.
Others include MPs representing the constituencies of Kagadi District. The list has the District Woman MP, Ms Jennifer Mbabazi, Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire, and Buyaga East Eric Musana.
Legislators from Kakumiro District who received the iron sheets include Bugangaizi East MP Aisha Black Agaba and Bugangazi South MP Josephat Tumwesigye.
MPs from Hoima who benefitted include Hoima District Woman MP Harriet Businge, Ms Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City Woman), Mr Joseph Ruyonga (Hoima City West Division), Dr Patrick Isingoma (Hoima City East Division), Mr David Karubanga (Kigorobya County), and Dr Pius Wakabi (Bugahya County).
Legislators from Masindi District who benefitted include Ms Akiiki Asiimwe (Masindi District Woman), Kenneth Kiiza (Bujenje), Mr Aled Akuguzibwe (Buruuli) and Mr Joab Businge (Masindi Municipality).
Recipients from Kikuube District include Mr Stephen Aseera (Bugangaizi East), Mr Francis Twinomujuni (Buhaguzi) and Ms Flora Natumanya (Kikuube District Woman MP).
Also on the list of recipients from the region are legislators from Kiryandongo District. These include Mr Jacob Karubanga (Kibanda South), Mr Linos Ngompek (Kibanda North) and Ms Hellen Kahunde (Kiryandongo District Women).
The other three recipients are Emily Kugonza (Buyanja East), Ms Noeline Kisembo (Kibable District Woman) and Ms Norah Bigirwa (Buliisa District Woman).
Those asked to explain iron sheets they received
Jessica Alupo Vice President
Anita Among Speaker of Parliament
Robinah Nabbanja Prime Minister
Rebecca Kadaga First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for East African Affairs
Rukia Isanga Nakadama Second Deputy Prime Minister/Minister without Portfolio
Matia Kasaija Minister for Finance Planning and Economic Development
Judith Nabakooba Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Kitutu Mary Goretti Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Dennis Hamson Obua Government Chief Whip
Rose Lilly Akello Minister for Ethics and Integrity
Grace Kwiyucwinyi Minister of State for Northern Uganda
Agnes Nandutu Minister of State for Karamoja
Jennifer Namuyangu Minsiter of State for Bunyoro
Amos Lugoloobi Minister of State for Finance (Planning)
Esther Anyakun State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness
Alice Kaboyo State Minister for Luweero/Rwenzori
Grace Mary Mugasa State Minister for Public Service
Fred Bwino Kyakulaga State Minister for Agriculture
Moriku Kaducu State Minister for Primary Education
Henry Musasizi State Minister for Finance (General Duties)
Aisha Sekindi Minister of State for Water
Fred Byamukama Minister of State for Transport
Jacob Oboth-Oboth Minister of State for Defence
Obiga Kania MP, Terego East County, Terego
Joab Businge MP, Masindi Municipality
Pius Wakabi MP, Bugahya County, Hoima District
Stephen Aseera MP Bugangazi East County, Kikuube
Jennifer Mbabazi District Woman MP, Kagadi
Akiiki Asiimwe District Woman MP, Masindi
Kenneth Kiiza MP Bujenje County, Masindi
Aled Akuguzibwe MP Buruuli County Masindi
Jacob Karubanga MP, Kibanda South, Kiryandongo
Barnabas Tinkasimire MP, Buyaga West, Kagadi
Harriet Businge District Woman MP, Hoima
David Karubanga MP, Kigorobya County, Hoima
Noeline Kisembo District Woman MP, Kibaale
Josephat Tumwesigye MP, Bugangazi South Kakumiro
Emely Kugonza MP, Buyanja East County, Kibaale
Linos Ngompek MP, Kibanda North, Kiryandongo
Flora Natumanya District Woman MP, Kikuube
Eric Musana MP, Buyaga East County, Kagadi
Joseph Ruyonga MP, Hoima West Division, Hoima City
Hellen Kahunde District Woman MP, Kiryandongo
Norah Bigirwa District Woman MP, Buliisa
Aisha Black Agaba MP, Bugangaizi East
Dr Patrick Isingoma MP, Hoima East Division, Hoima City
Agnes Kirabo Youth MP Central Region
Francis Twinomujuni MP, Buhaguzi County, Kikuube
Julius Maganda Unclear
Asinansi Nyakato District Woman MP, Hoima City
Paul Omara MP, Otuke County
Ruth Mold Lemetia Unclear
Cissy Namujju District Woman MP, Lwengo