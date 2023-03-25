Prime

30 MPs named in iron sheets saga


By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • According to the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), 22 ministers, 31 Members of Parliaments and 13 Chief Administrative Officers have written statements explaining themselves in regard to the iron sheets.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, is among at least 22 members of President Museveni’s Cabinet, who have submitted statements explaining to the Inspectorate of Government (IG) the circumstances under which they accessed some of the iron sheets that had been earmarked for distribution to vulnerable communities in Karamoja Sub-region.

Also on the list of those who have tendered their explanations are the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, and Second Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama and Finance minister Matia Kasaija.

Ms Ali Munira, the IGG spokesperson, told Sunday Monitor that 22 ministers, 31 MPs and 13 Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) had explained themselves in regard to the iron sheets.

“They did not come to the inspectorate. They were not summoned, but they were asked to offer written explanations, which they submitted in February,” Ms Munira said.


Bunyoro biggest beneficiary

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, but a closer look at the list of the recipients of the controversial iron sheets shows the biggest number of recipients come from the Bunyoro Sub-region.

Besides Ms Nabbanja and Mr Kasaija there are at least 27 other politicians from the region who got the iron sheets. They include Ms Mary Mugasa, the State Minister for Public Service, who hails from Hoima.

Others include MPs representing the constituencies of Kagadi District. The list has the District Woman MP, Ms Jennifer Mbabazi, Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire, and Buyaga East Eric Musana.

Legislators from Kakumiro District who received the iron sheets include Bugangaizi East MP Aisha Black Agaba and Bugangazi South MP Josephat Tumwesigye.

MPs from Hoima who benefitted include Hoima District Woman MP Harriet Businge, Ms Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City Woman), Mr Joseph Ruyonga (Hoima City West Division), Dr Patrick Isingoma (Hoima City East Division), Mr David Karubanga (Kigorobya County), and Dr Pius Wakabi (Bugahya County).

Legislators from Masindi District who benefitted include Ms Akiiki Asiimwe (Masindi District Woman), Kenneth Kiiza (Bujenje), Mr Aled Akuguzibwe (Buruuli) and Mr Joab Businge (Masindi Municipality).

Recipients from Kikuube District include Mr Stephen Aseera (Bugangaizi East), Mr Francis Twinomujuni (Buhaguzi) and Ms Flora Natumanya (Kikuube District Woman MP).

Also on the list of recipients from the region are legislators from Kiryandongo District. These include Mr Jacob Karubanga (Kibanda South), Mr Linos Ngompek (Kibanda North) and Ms Hellen Kahunde (Kiryandongo District Women).

The other three recipients are Emily Kugonza (Buyanja East), Ms Noeline Kisembo (Kibable District Woman) and Ms Norah Bigirwa (Buliisa District Woman).

Those asked to explain iron sheets they received

Jessica Alupo    Vice President
Anita Among    Speaker of Parliament
Robinah Nabbanja    Prime Minister
Rebecca Kadaga    First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for East African Affairs
Rukia Isanga Nakadama    Second Deputy Prime Minister/Minister without Portfolio
Matia Kasaija    Minister for Finance Planning and Economic Development
Judith Nabakooba    Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Kitutu Mary Goretti    Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Dennis Hamson Obua    Government Chief Whip
Rose Lilly Akello    Minister for Ethics and Integrity
Grace Kwiyucwinyi    Minister of State for Northern Uganda
Agnes Nandutu    Minister of State for Karamoja
Jennifer Namuyangu    Minsiter of State for Bunyoro
Amos Lugoloobi    Minister of State for Finance (Planning)
Esther Anyakun    State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness
Alice Kaboyo    State Minister for Luweero/Rwenzori
Grace Mary Mugasa    State Minister for Public Service
Fred Bwino Kyakulaga    State Minister for Agriculture
Moriku Kaducu    State Minister for Primary Education
Henry Musasizi    State Minister for Finance (General Duties)
Aisha Sekindi    Minister of State for Water
Fred Byamukama    Minister of State for Transport
Jacob Oboth-Oboth    Minister of State for Defence
Obiga Kania    MP, Terego East County, Terego
Joab Businge    MP, Masindi Municipality
Pius Wakabi    MP, Bugahya County, Hoima District
Stephen Aseera    MP Bugangazi East County, Kikuube
Jennifer Mbabazi    District Woman MP, Kagadi
Akiiki Asiimwe    District Woman MP, Masindi
Kenneth Kiiza    MP Bujenje County, Masindi
Aled Akuguzibwe    MP Buruuli County Masindi
Jacob Karubanga    MP, Kibanda South, Kiryandongo
Barnabas Tinkasimire    MP, Buyaga West, Kagadi
Harriet Businge    District Woman MP, Hoima
David Karubanga    MP, Kigorobya County, Hoima
Noeline Kisembo    District Woman MP, Kibaale
Josephat Tumwesigye    MP, Bugangazi South Kakumiro
Emely Kugonza    MP, Buyanja East County, Kibaale
Linos Ngompek    MP, Kibanda North, Kiryandongo
Flora Natumanya    District Woman MP, Kikuube
Eric Musana    MP, Buyaga East County, Kagadi
Joseph Ruyonga    MP, Hoima West Division, Hoima City
Hellen Kahunde    District Woman MP, Kiryandongo
Norah Bigirwa    District Woman MP, Buliisa
Aisha Black Agaba    MP, Bugangaizi East
Dr Patrick Isingoma    MP, Hoima East Division, Hoima City
Agnes Kirabo    Youth MP Central Region
Francis Twinomujuni    MP, Buhaguzi County, Kikuube
Julius Maganda    Unclear
Asinansi Nyakato    District Woman MP, Hoima City
Paul Omara    MP, Otuke County
Ruth Mold Lemetia    Unclear
Cissy Namujju    District Woman MP, Lwengo

