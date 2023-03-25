30 MPs named in iron sheets saga

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, is among at least 22 members of President Museveni’s Cabinet, who have submitted statements explaining to the Inspectorate of Government (IG) the circumstances under which they accessed some of the iron sheets that had been earmarked for distribution to vulnerable communities in Karamoja Sub-region.

Also on the list of those who have tendered their explanations are the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, and Second Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama and Finance minister Matia Kasaija.

Ms Ali Munira, the IGG spokesperson, told Sunday Monitor that 22 ministers, 31 MPs and 13 Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) had explained themselves in regard to the iron sheets.

“They did not come to the inspectorate. They were not summoned, but they were asked to offer written explanations, which they submitted in February,” Ms Munira said.





Bunyoro biggest beneficiary

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, but a closer look at the list of the recipients of the controversial iron sheets shows the biggest number of recipients come from the Bunyoro Sub-region.

Besides Ms Nabbanja and Mr Kasaija there are at least 27 other politicians from the region who got the iron sheets. They include Ms Mary Mugasa, the State Minister for Public Service, who hails from Hoima.

Others include MPs representing the constituencies of Kagadi District. The list has the District Woman MP, Ms Jennifer Mbabazi, Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire, and Buyaga East Eric Musana.

Legislators from Kakumiro District who received the iron sheets include Bugangaizi East MP Aisha Black Agaba and Bugangazi South MP Josephat Tumwesigye.

MPs from Hoima who benefitted include Hoima District Woman MP Harriet Businge, Ms Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City Woman), Mr Joseph Ruyonga (Hoima City West Division), Dr Patrick Isingoma (Hoima City East Division), Mr David Karubanga (Kigorobya County), and Dr Pius Wakabi (Bugahya County).

Legislators from Masindi District who benefitted include Ms Akiiki Asiimwe (Masindi District Woman), Kenneth Kiiza (Bujenje), Mr Aled Akuguzibwe (Buruuli) and Mr Joab Businge (Masindi Municipality).

Recipients from Kikuube District include Mr Stephen Aseera (Bugangaizi East), Mr Francis Twinomujuni (Buhaguzi) and Ms Flora Natumanya (Kikuube District Woman MP).

Also on the list of recipients from the region are legislators from Kiryandongo District. These include Mr Jacob Karubanga (Kibanda South), Mr Linos Ngompek (Kibanda North) and Ms Hellen Kahunde (Kiryandongo District Women).

The other three recipients are Emily Kugonza (Buyanja East), Ms Noeline Kisembo (Kibable District Woman) and Ms Norah Bigirwa (Buliisa District Woman).

Those asked to explain iron sheets they received