34 engineers blacklisted over non-compliance

The Engineers’ Registration Board (ERB) has taken off its register the names of 34 of their members over non-compliance.

A statement by the Board’s registrar, Eng Ronald Namugera, published in a local media on March 25, said those affected would not be allowed to practice in Uganda.

“The Engineers Registration Board notifies the general public that in accordance with Section 21(1) of the Engineers Registration Act, it has deleted the following 34 engineers from the register of engineers, hence they are prohibited from practicing Engineering in Uganda,” the statement read in part.

ERB is a government body that regulates and controls the engineering practice in the country.

Mr Patrick Paddy Isagara, one of the affected engineers, said he had not subscribed because he had not yet received communication from the board over the same.

“I wasn’t aware. I have not received any communication but, it is a small thing, I’m going to clear it so that my name is reinstated,” Mr Isagara said.

Another 56 temporary registered engineers have been blacklisted from practicing engineering in Uganda, following the expiry of their licences.

“The board notifies the general public that the practicing licences of 56 temporary registered engineers have expired. They are prohibited from practicing engineering in Uganda,” Eng Namugera said.

The Board also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to revoke any work permits earlier issued to any of the persons barred.

The ERB also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to verify that all foreigners have valid ERB practicing licenses in line with the ERA Act, Cap 271 before issuing any work permits to them to undertake any engineering assignments in the country.

The Board also indicated it would publish in the Uganda Gazette the names of the persons added to the engineers register as at March 31, 2024.

Mr Joseph Tagane, the Clients Relations Officer at ERB, said the affected engineers had been deleted from the register because they had not renewed their subscription for some time.

“They have to come and report every year that they are still practicing because they are licensed annually. But once you take a period of two to three years, it means you are not practicing. You may be practicing but when you practice without following what that law says, we deregister you,” Mr Tagane said.

“They have to subscribe in time and have to be practicing engineering and attending training so that they can be up-to-date. Like Medicine, technology in the engineering field keeps changing,“ he said.

The 2023 National Engineers Census conducted by the ERB shows there were more than 22,000 engineers in the country but only 1,642 were registered.

Background

July 16, 2021: A storeyed building at Kabulengwa in Nansana Municipality collapsed, killing one person.

March 16, 2021: Fido Dido building on Kampala Road caved in, killing two.