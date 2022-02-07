4 in 10 Ugandans working for stomach, says Museveni

President Museveni has revealed that 39 percent of Uganda’s 41million population lives from hand to mouth.

The proportion of Ugandans outside money economy has, however, dropped from 68 percent in the 2019/2020 financial year to 61 percent.

“When we involved the soldiers in the fight against poverty through distribution of piglets, poultry birds, seedlings and heifers, the figures have changed and now 61 percent of Ugandans are in the money economy but 39 percent still working for the stomach,” Mr Museveni said.

The President made the remarks during celebrations to mark the 41st Tarehe Sita anniversary at Maluku playgrounds in Mbale City yesterday. The event was held under the theme: “Retracing the People’s Struggle for Peace and Security for a Modern Uganda.”

Tarehe Sita commemorates the attack on Kabamba Barracks by the Museveni-led National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels in Mubende District on February 6, 1981.

The President explained that by1969 before the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party took over power in 1986, only four percent of Ugandans were in the money economy.

“Many of Ugandans were determined to remain poor because by 1969…96 percent were producing for only what to eat,” he said.

Parish Model

Mr Museveni said his government will on February 26 launch the Parish Development Model as part of the efforts to increase household incomes in the communities. The government has committed Shs42 trillion for the implementation of the model of which Shs100m will be given to each parish across the country every year.

The approved beneficiary categories include women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). The model will be implemented under the existing government structures both at the national and the local government levels.

Soldiers perform the goose step march during Tarehe Sita anniversary in Mbale District on February 6, 2022.



“We must all join the struggle to chase poverty from homesteads. Poverty is because of ignorance but with mindset change, we will banish poverty from the homes,” Mr Museveni said, adding that locals should use infrastructural developments in the country to put money in their pockets.

In order to fight theft of cars and motorcycles, the President said the government will within six months introduce digital monitors across the country.

“We are going to introduce digital monitors in motorcycles and vehicles at the individual cost. We want to end crime,” he said.

Mr Museveni also warned people against encroaching on road reserves, forest reserves and wetlands.

“We will not pay anybody who builds on a road reserve, but instead we have their land titles cancelled. Those acquiring land titles in swamps will lose the land,” he said.

He was responding to a request by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, to intervene and solve rampant land grabbing cases in Mbale City.

On Covid-19 vaccination, Mr Museveni asked the yet-to-be vaccinated to get inoculated from the vaccination centres and hospitals.

“I applaud you for accepting me to lock you [up] for two years. Thank you for being patient. However, those who have not got vaccinated, should go and get vaccinated,” he said.

On his part, Gen Wilson Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), said UPDF has brought peace and stability in the country by “interven[ing] in disasters, especially floods and locusts.”

The Defence minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, was quick to note that the struggle led by President Museveni has resulted in social economic growth, [which] is “unstoppable”.

Ninety-two people received medals during celebrations. They included 47 UPDF soldiers (Golden Jubilee medal), 18 police officers (Golden Jubilee medal), six prisons officers (Golden Jubilee medal) and nine civilians (Nalubale medal).

