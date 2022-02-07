4 in 10 Ugandans working for stomach, says Museveni

President Museveni inspects a military parade during the Tarehe Sita celebrations at Maluku playgrounds in Mbale City on February  6, 2022. PHOTOS/PPU

By  Yahudu Kitunzi  &  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni says the Parish Development Model, to be launched on February 26, will increase household incomes. 

President Museveni has revealed that 39 percent of Uganda’s 41million population lives from hand to mouth.
The proportion of Ugandans outside money economy has, however, dropped from 68 percent in the 2019/2020 financial year to 61 percent. 
“When we involved the soldiers in the fight against poverty through distribution of piglets, poultry birds, seedlings and heifers, the figures have changed and now 61 percent of Ugandans are in the money economy but 39 percent still working for the stomach,” Mr Museveni said.
The President made the remarks during celebrations to mark the 41st  Tarehe Sita anniversary at Maluku playgrounds in Mbale City yesterday. The event was held under the theme: “Retracing the People’s Struggle for Peace and Security for a Modern Uganda.”

