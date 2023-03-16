40 arrested for demolishing UPDF officer's house

Police in Mukono are holding 40 people for illegally demolishing a house belonging to Maj Mark Wanyama at Nalubaale landing site in Mpunge sub-county, Mukono District.

According to police preliminary investigations, the incident happened in a broad daylight on Wednesday, when a group of young men armed with machetes and hammers attacked the area leaving the house down and injuring one Namara Karuhunga.

Mr Yasin Kasirye, one of the residents, says he saw two boats carrying young men and thought they were mere passengers.

"After disembarking, they immediately started demolishing Maj Wanyama's house and destroyed other properties around," he said, adding that they made an alarm attracting other residents and the police.

Residents say there are land wrangles on this piece of land involving two UPDF officers.

Maj Wanyama said he bought the 25 acres of land from Francis Tyaba and he has all the documents. He, however, pinned Jackson Twinamasiko also a UPDF officer for being behind the attack.

Mr Twinamasiko denied all the allegations saying he does not know anything about the attack. He accused Maj Wanyama of using his position in the army to grab land.