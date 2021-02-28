40 arrested over Covid guidelines

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Police in Jinja have arrested 40 people and impounded 79 motorcycles for allegedly flouting guidelines that were put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, including the 9pm to 5:30am curfew.

The Jinja District police commander (DPC), Mr Ahmed Hasunira, said the public is not aware that curfew is still on and have gone ahead to operate businesses beyond the allowed time.

The operation was carried out in the divisions of Bugembe, Walukuba-Masese and Mafubira, all in Jinja City on Friday night, where in some places, the culprits were found drinking and dancing, in breach of the ban that was announced by President Museveni in March last year.

Mr Hasunira yesterday said police have been instructed to ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are implemented by the public; and in that regard, boda bodas must end their operations at 6pm, general public movement and businesses to stop at 9pm, with the exception of journalists and health professionals, among other essential workers.

“I would also like to appeal to boda bodas and other motorists carrying sick people to health centres, that at whatever time of the night, do not throw a patient to the ground because you have seen us (police); instead, stop and explain,” Mr Hasunira added.

However, some of the suspects accused police of being ‘very harsh’, saying they don’t ask where a person is coming from or going, but instead beat up every person they stop.

Advertisement

Mr Hasunira warned that the police are not supposed to beat anybody, but are only to arrest suspected criminals.

He added that whoever had his or her motorcycle impounded during the operation will be required to produce a valid logbook to prove ownership before it is returned.