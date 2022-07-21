400 arrested as UPDF recover 186 guns in Karamoja

Joint security forces have arrested 400 suspects and recovered 186 guns and 650 live ammunition from warriors in ongoing operations to rid the North Eastern Uganda of deadly cattle raids and criminality.

“For these arrests and recoveries UPDF employed both forceful and voluntary approaches” UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, Maj Isaac Oware said about the operation started May 16, 2022.

According to him, the operation is running in about nine districts that comprise the Karamoja Sub-region as well as in districts of Kabelybyong and Katakwi in Teson Sub-region.

“About 232 suspected criminals have been prosecuted through the court martial sitting in Moroto District for various offences including possession of firearms. Others have been prosecuted through civil courts and could have been remanded or sentenced,” Maj Oware added.

However, he said “a good number were found with no case and were released to their respective communities after investigations.”

“These operations are targeting criminal elements in five categories which include armed criminals [warriors], those who drive livestock using bows and arrows, collaborators [Informers] and suspects of cattle theft and this has paid off because currently the rate of raids has drastically reduced,” the serviceman revealed.

During the same period, UPDF says, 2,921 livestock have been recovered.

The 39th Battalion under 405 Brigade recovered over 200 herds of cattle from raiders along the Lions Bridge, a border belt between Napak and Abim districts.

“This single big recovery was done with air support [Helicopter] and close coordination with Kotido District leaders,” Maj Oware disclosed.

He added: “Security forces have the mandate to see that all routes entering Karamoja are safe and are more secure for effective service delivery. Insecurity had caused fears,” Maj Oware further observed.

Karamoja lawmakers had called for a review of security strategies for the area following increased insecurity characterized by cattle rustling.