Suspected Karimojong rustlers kill one in Agago

Police in Agago District are hunting for suspected Karamojong rustlers believed to have killed a man from his home on Sunday.

Security operatives July 18 identified the deceased as 38-year-old Joseph Akol who hails from Amuri village, Aliele Parish, Agali Sub-county in Lira District.

“The suspected criminals allegedly invaded Akol’s home at Lacekoto Village, Labwa Parish Adilang Sub-County in Agago District with an AK47 gun with the motive of stealing his goats that were being reared around his grass thatched hut veranda,” local authorities said.

A local leader told Monitor that the criminals discharged one bullet which prompted the deceased to rush out to check on the goats and in the process- he was shot in the stomach but managed to flee from the scene.

“He was later rushed to Kalongo Hospital for medical attention but succumbed to the bullet wounds on the way,” Lalal South Village LCIII chairperson Mohammed Okwir said.

Locals flee suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers in Acinga Sub-county in Kapelebyong District on April 5, 2022. Deadly attacks by armed rustlers have remained persistent in the Karamoja Sub-region. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region police spokesman confirmed the incident of murder by shooting by suspected Karimojong warriors.

“The police homicide team together with the SOCO visited the scene and documented it. Statements were recorded from relevant sources,” he told this reporter.

He added: “One Cartridge was recovered at the scene and exhibited as the body of the diseased is still pending postmortem since Akol’s relatives are yet to arrive from Lira District.”