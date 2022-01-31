420 soldiers complete Mountain Warfare Technical Course at Karugutu

UPDF soldiers during training. Photo | Courtesy

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The vigorous mountain technical training involves maneuvering the harsh terrain, thick forests, gorges, valleys, escapements, and river crossing while advancing to the enemy position.

At least 420 soldiers drawn from Mountain Division Units and Special Forces Command (SFC) have completed a four-month Mountain Warfare Technical Course at Mountain Warfare Training School (MWTS) – Karugutu.

