420 soldiers complete Mountain Warfare Technical Course at Karugutu

At least 420 soldiers drawn from Mountain Division Units and Special Forces Command (SFC) have completed a four-month Mountain Warfare Technical Course at Mountain Warfare Training School (MWTS) – Karugutu.

The vigorous mountain technical training involves maneuvering the harsh terrain, thick forests, gorges, valleys, escapements, and river crossing while advancing to the enemy position.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Col John Winston Mugarura who is the second in command of Mountain Division, informed the gathering that the military does not train just as an end in itself but to become professional.

"In the military, we prepare a soldier to suit the environment he/she will operate in because victory is not gained in the battlefield but it is in how you prepare," he said.

Col Mugarura said that from what he saw during the demonstration and the briefing from the commandant, the graduates were ready for the task.

"You have demonstrated exceptional skill capabilities to operate in a mountain environment, on how to use the technical equipment, endurance, and physical fitness; no doubt you are ready for the task," he noted.

He urged the graduates to endeavor to keep fit and healthy reminding them of the two global pandemics still amidst us; coronavirus and HIV AIDS.

The Commandant Mountain Warfare Training School, Col Dothan Musoke Kavuma said: "The tactics required in mountain environment are quite different from the known tactics. We want the soldiers to acclimatize in such terrain to enable them to fight easily."

He added that the whole training package is comprised of Mountain techniques, fieldcraft, Map using in mountains, Communication, skills at arms, and public health.

The Commandant expressed gratitude to the communities of Karugutu who have lived harmoniously with them and rendered unwavering support to the military school.

He also thanked the UPDF Leadership and the Mountain division Commander and Staff for the support both in form of logistics, finance, and instructors.