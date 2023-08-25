5 arrested for encroaching on Rukungiri wetlands

Police in Rukungiri District have arrested five people for allegedly encroaching on wetlands.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday from the Southern Division in Rukungiri Municipality and Nyakagyeme Sub-county during an operation mounted by a combined team from the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), environmental police, and the district natural resources office.

The suspects had cleared, burnt grass in wetlands and planted rice, maize, and bananas, while others were making bricks and preparing to plant millet in Kakungwine Swamp that stretches from the Southern Division to Nyakinengo Parish in Nyakagyeme Sub-county.

Ms Caroline Mbabazi, the Rukungiri District environmental officer, said her office was compelled to conduct the operation following the continuous destruction of wetlands.

“I am implementing a presidential directive on wetland encroachment, the President directed us to cooperate with the office of the RDC and arrest whoever is found destroying wetlands. Those arrested will be taken to court,” she said.

Ms Mbabazi said the district is currently struggling with prolonged dry spells, which has resulted from encroachment on water catchment sites that would help in regulating weather conditions.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to protect wetlands, including the community, and leaders at all levels because climate change affects everyone,’’ she said.

Ms Mbabazi blamed local leaders for allowing locals to cultivate in wetlands.

The Rukungiri deputy RDC, Mr Wilberforce Ahimbisibwe Ongom, said: “We are just starting, we shall reach everywhere in the district. Today we started with Nyakagyeme and the following day we shall be in Buyanja. But I want to tell you, we shall arrest everyone found destroying wetlands.’’

Environment Act

Mr Ahimbisibwe called on residents to respect laws governing wetland conservation.

“The arrested are going to record statements with police detectives and they will appear in court soon for violating Section 36 of the National Environment Act, which provides for the protection of wetlands and prohibits reclamation, erection of illegal structures and empowers authorities to demolish any structure that is fixed in, on, under or above any wetland,’’ he said.

He noted that the Act empowers districts to manage wetlands within their jurisdictions and ensure their boundaries are clearly demarcated.

Wetland Degradation