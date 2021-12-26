Prime

50 Ugandans hit by sanctions named

Former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura was sanctioned by the US on September 13, 2019. PHOTO | FILE

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

  • So far, in Uganda, two senior judges and other officials in the Judiciary, plus two army generals, have been targeted with the new sanctions regime by the US government. 

Close to 50 Ugandan companies and individuals have faced or are facing a regime of targeted international sanctions and the list is growing as the measure gains prominence among major powers and international agencies.

