500,000 girls to benefit from Shs8.3b skills grant

The Netherlands ambassador to Uganda, Ms Karin Boven, has urged government and other stakeholders to avail Internet services to the girls and young women if promoting gender equality in the post Covid-19 era is to be realised.

The ambassador said if this is adopted, females will also be able to access timely information that will help them participate in meaningful decision making processes of the country since the new normal now is digitalised.

“Increasing access to Internet and technology by girls and young women is critical for building back better and promoting and promoting gender equality in post Covid-19 recovery,” Ms Karin said yesterday in Kampala.

“This will, among others, enable them to continue to meaningfully participate in decision making processes and access information daily to make well informed, healthy and safe choices for matters relating to their sexuality and sexual reproductive health. Access to education and opportunities for economic empowerment,” she said.

Ms Karin was officiating at a national dialogue on women rights to raise awareness of the importance of involving the female gender in inclusive digital era in Kampala yesterday.

Intervention

This was under the “She Leads programme” that is spread in Kampala, Wakiso, Buyende, Napak, Iganga, Moroto, Kamuli, and Bugiri districts, where there are cases of child abuse and teenage pregnancies.

According to Mr James Yesiga, the country manager of Terre Des Homes Netherlands Uganda, a children’s organisation that is co-funding the project, at least a total of 500,000 girls from the districts are set to acquire life and digital skills.

He, however, complained about the high cost of Internet in the country.

At the beginning of the new financial year, government scrapped the Over The Top (OTT) tax and instead, introduced a 12 percent tax on Internet, which has since become burdensome for many citizens.

“That is like giving with one hand and taking with another. How can we be increasing tax on data when we are pushing for online classes?” Mr Yesiga wondered.