500 Covid patients admitted in Uganda hospitals in 24 hours

A man is seen inside a treatment center for COVID-19 patients at Namboole National Stadium in the central Ugandan district of Wakiso, about 15 km east of the capital Kampala, on Sept. 7, 2020.Uganda's ministry of health said Wednesday that over 500 more people had been admitted with Covid-19 in 24 hours. Photo/Xinhua 

The cumulative number of people infected with the virus in Uganda has also surged to 146,776 after 1,766 more cases were registered in just 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Uganda’s hospitals has surged to 538 after 508 new cases were admitted in 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health officials.

