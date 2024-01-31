500 displaced locals cry to govt for help

A total of 513 residents of Kela Village in Ludara Sub-county, Koboko District, continue to sleep in the cold after their homes were torched due to land conflict.

The residents are victims of a conflict that pitted Igaba clan against Gimere clan over a six-acre piece of land, leaving one person critically injured.

The majority of the displaced are women, children, and animals.

According to the locals, the conflict over the land in question started in 2003 and since then the matter has not been resolved.

One of the displaced locals, Mr Jamal Alemiga, said on Monday: “We are crying for help because pregnant mothers and children cannot continue experiencing coldness and hunger. We need this matter resolved soon.”

He added: “Land size will not increase, let us plan carefully in terms of production to avoid further conflicts. People have lost their household items and this is unfortunate.”

In 2009, there was a similar fight that broke out between the two clans over the same piece of land.

Another displaced person, Ms Grace Chandiru, 32, said the attack found her in the kitchen cooking food.

“This incident happened when I was cooking. The people came with bows, arrows, and machetes and started burning houses. We had to run to save our lives. The problem we are facing right now is food, house, all our items were burnt, even the beds, we don’t know what to do,” she said.

According to an assessment conducted by the Koboko District Disaster Management Committee and Uganda Red Cross Society, the 513 residents are from 64 households.

The councillor for Ludara Sub-county, Ms Jidah Bako, said: “People are suffering in this camp where they are taking refuge. They do not have what to eat, no drugs and even clothing.”

The district chairperson, Mr Ashirafu Mambo, blamed the land conflict on elders who are taking sides.

“We are engaging the two clans, however, the elders of Gimere clan could not turn up. Only two came because they had given their conditions that those brothers of theirs in detention should first be released,” he said.

He said they are planning to resettle the displaced people in the nearby schools. The district also plans to engage the communities to resolve the matter amicably, solicit for food, clothing and medicines for the sick persons.