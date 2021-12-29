500 get free eye treatment

Doctors attend to a patient during the eyes check-up and cataract surgery camp at Lira Regional Referral Hospital on Monday. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The three-day camp at Lira Hospital is aimed at providing eyecare services to the underprivileged.
  • 1000: Number of people the camp organisers are aiming to treat in three weeks.

Erunasan Onweng has been suffering from poor sight and other eye-related problems for almost 10 years.
But the 92-year-old man’s family at Amuluakere Village, Amunamun Parish, Adok Sub-county in Dokolo District, can barely afford his treatment.

