51 graduate at Aga Khan High School Kampala

A total of 51 students have graduated from the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme at Aga Khan High School in Kampala.

According to the institution, the IB diploma programme is equivalent to A-Level education and graduates qualify to join any university of their choice across the globe.

Speaking during the 17th graduation ceremony in Kampala on June 8, The headteacher, Mr Michael Musaazi, urged the graduates to use the skills they acquired to thrive.

“The IB learner profile, which has been pasted in various corners of the school, has taught you to be confident leaders who are not afraid to take new challenges. We hope you are able to make new friends while keeping good company and maintaining the identity of your Aga Khan High School associates,” Mr Musaazi said.

He encouraged them to uplift the name of their school by being great leaders and positive change makers in the other institutions of learning they are yet to join.

Mr Musaazi said the students have been prepared for what life’s journey will throw at them.

“You have crossed one bridge, which marks the end of your high school journey and the beginning of your adult life as independent individuals, may you thrive responsibly in the newly-found freedom,” Mr Musaazi said.

Mr Mohamed Lalani, the chairperson of the school board of directors, who was the chief guest, advised the parents to keep in touch with their children as they join different institutions of learning in the world.

“Now comes the time that some of you will release your children to various destinations for the first time, the anxiety that surrounds this separation will be overcome by the relationship you have already created or you continue to have with your children,” he said.

Mr Lalani explained that overall 60 percent of the graduates have already got offers to attend universities globally, 47 percent of which are based in Canada.

Ms Judith Namugenyi, a parent to one of the graduates, advised them to be mindful of what they post on social media, saying what they post today may haunt them in the near future.

“In this day and age, who you are on social media is actually who we find you to be, your social media personality defines who you are, think about what you post now,” Ms Namugenyi said.