53-year-old man arrested over raping his 100-year-old mother

Police in East Kyoga region are holding a 53-year-old man for allegedly raping his elderly mother aged 100 years.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said the suspect is from Olitoi village, Asamuk Town Council in Amuria District.

Police said the information gathered so far shows that the suspect reportedly broke into his mother’s house, tied her hands and legs, and raped her.

“The suspect had separated from his wife, but on September 8, he returned home at 11pm and found the mother already asleep in a grass-thatched house. He entered the house and tied her hands using a mosquito net before raping her. He later returned to Asamuk Trading Centre where he spent a night,” Mr Enanga told journalists yesterday during the weekly police press briefing.

He added that the actions of the alleged suspect angered the area residents who wanted to lynch him the next day, but police rescued him.

“We rushed him to Asamuk Health Centre III for medical examination and that is where we are guarding him,” Mr Enanga said.

According to police, they visited the scene of the crime and found the door of the victim’s house broken and beddings scattered all over. Police have condemned the alleged act.