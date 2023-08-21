59 Ugandans detained in Turkey

Authorities in Turkey are holding 59 Ugandans in five detention centres. Of these 57 are held over overstaying beyond the visa period, while two Ugandans are accused of human trafficking and will be arraigned in court soon.

The Ugandan Ambassador to Turkey, Ms Nusura Tiperu, told this publication yesterday that the number could be high because authorities commenced the operations on illegal migrants two months ago.

“The 59 Ugandans whom we have confirmed so far are in five different detention centres. Through our consular services, we have visited 24 Ugandans who are in good shape. It is not only Ugandans who are affected, even other countries,” she said.

Ms Tiperu said the government is helping the detained Ugandans to get relevant required documents.

“We are doing our very best to help them because the majority of the Ugandans, especially those on work had applied for the extension of their stay and were arrested during the process of renewing,” she said.

The law

Overstaying in Turkey is regulated under Turkish Passport law 5682 with far-reaching legal repercussions including; immediate deportation, paying a penalty fee, and a five- year ban from entering into the country.

The charges are levied on culprits if they break the 90-in-180 rule, where one exceeds the time issued on their passport or when they forgot to renew their residence permit before its time was up.

Visitors and tourists are not allowed to extend their stay beyond 90 days. However, only those on education, work, and investment are allowed to make an extension to receive permission to stay longer.

“Otherwise, he [or she] will be fined and must pay the Turkey overstay penalty for every extra day he stays in Turkey so he can enter Turkey again,” reads part of the law.

Ms Tiperu said the majority of the detainees are women.

“Majority are seeking legal redress and as government, we are giving them full support as I said we are doing our best to ensure that we save all of them because the majority are known by the embassy [in Ankara]. We have embarked on the initiative of registering all the Ugandans working here (Turkey) and knowing what they are doing,” she said.