6,000 bodas impounded in nationwide crackdown
What you need to know:
- The crackdown follows police reports that boda bodas are one of the major causes of accidents in the country, with at least four people dying due to motorcycle-related accidents every day.
- The operation, which started on Monday, targets riders without reflector jackets, helmets and PSV permits.
Police have impounded more than 6,000 motorcycles in the ongoing operation against errant boda boda riders across the country.
The operation, which started on Monday and will last through the festive season, targets riders without reflector jackets, helmets and PSV permits.
Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, revealed yesterday that so far, 6,374 motorcycles have been impounded countrywide.
“We are on day three of the operation against motorcycles, mainly targeting those without crash safety helmets and retro-reflective jackets. The operation has resulted in impounding 6,374 motorcycles countrywide in the last two days,” Ms Nampiima said.
Tickets issued
She added: “A total number of 4,926 EPS [Express Penalty System] tickets were issued to offenders while 1,448 motorcycles are pending at the stations.”
The motorcycle driving permit costs Shs135,000, training fee is Shs60,000, the PSV licence is Shs60,000, while the third party fee is Shs50,000.
However, Mr Paul Khauka, a boda boda rider at Kitinitale stage in Nakawa Division, Kampala, said the police operation is also targeting motorcycles in dangerous mechanical condition and those without front mirrors. “The police are not only targeting the safety helmet but also many things; they impounded one of my motorcycles on Jinja Road yet I had the reflector jacket and helmet,” Mr Khauka said.
Background
The crackdown follows police reports that boda bodas are one of the major causes of accidents in the country, with at least four people dying due to motorcycle-related accidents every day.
The operation came after the police released a compilation of CCTV footage of boda boda accidents in Kampala and its suburbs.
The video showed the numerous accidents that happened in Kampala and its surroundings last month. A total of 257 lives were lost in boda boda accidents in October, according to Uganda Police.