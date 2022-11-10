6,000 bodas impounded in nationwide crackdown

Police have impounded more than 6,000 motorcycles in the ongoing operation against errant boda boda riders across the country.

The operation, which started on Monday and will last through the festive season, targets riders without reflector jackets, helmets and PSV permits.



Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, revealed yesterday that so far, 6,374 motorcycles have been impounded countrywide.

“We are on day three of the operation against motorcycles, mainly targeting those without crash safety helmets and retro-reflective jackets. The operation has resulted in impounding 6,374 motorcycles countrywide in the last two days,” Ms Nampiima said.

Tickets issued

She added: “A total number of 4,926 EPS [Express Penalty System] tickets were issued to offenders while 1,448 motorcycles are pending at the stations.”

The motorcycle driving permit costs Shs135,000, training fee is Shs60,000, the PSV licence is Shs60,000, while the third party fee is Shs50,000.

However, Mr Paul Khauka, a boda boda rider at Kitinitale stage in Nakawa Division, Kampala, said the police operation is also targeting motorcycles in dangerous mechanical condition and those without front mirrors. “The police are not only targeting the safety helmet but also many things; they impounded one of my motorcycles on Jinja Road yet I had the reflector jacket and helmet,” Mr Khauka said.