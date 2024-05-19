7 family members die as car plunges into River Namatala

Seven family members on Sunday morning died after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into River Namatala in Budaka District.

The accident occurred at River Namatala Bridge that separates Budaka from Butaleja districts after the driver of the vehicle Toyota Ipsum reg. No. UAM 969 lost control and veered off the road.

Police preliminary report indicates that the deceased got into an accident while on their way home in Butaleja District from Mpigi District where they had gone to attend a wedding ceremony on Saturday.

The Bukedi North Regional police spokesperson, Mr Samuel Semewo confirmed the incident saying the driver lost control at River Namatala Bridge and drowned in the river with all the passengers.

“After the party on Saturday, they set off from Mpigi at around 9pm back to Butaleja. At around 4:3am while on their way home, the driver lost control at River Namatala Bridge and drowned in the river with all passengers,” he said.

He identified the deceased as; Pastor Kaalo Kefa, 35, resident of Nahamanya B village, Aron Kabingi Aron, 60, resident of Bunaminto village, Florence Kataike 50, Sarah Sanyu, 29, Esther Misibuka, 31, all residents from Butaleja and Grace Kisakye Grace, 22, a resident of Namirembe, Iki-Iki in Budaka District. The body of one only identified as Michael, 17 is still missing.

Mr Semewo said police reached the scene and excavated the vehicle and bodies, adding, however, that the driver of the vehicle escaped death after he jumped through the window.