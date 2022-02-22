75% decline in Covid cases after full reopening

People wash hands before they are allowed to access the Old Taxi Park in Kampala on January 10. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Only a total of 87 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised.


The forecast by some scientists that the full reopening of the economy would worsen the Covid-19 situation has failed the reality tests as the country continues to register declining infections.

