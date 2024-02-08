76 students to miss Gulu University graduation

76 students will not be graduating from Gulu University in the forthcoming 19th graduation ceremony.

Professor George Openjuru, the University Vice Chancellor explained that students who will miss the graduation are mainly those who have not completed paying tuition fees, while others have not completed their research work and other requirements for graduation.

Professor Openjuru was addressing journalists on February 8 from the university’s boardroom.

He said that out of the 1,414 students approved for conferment of degrees and award of diplomas and certificates by the University Senate, only 1,338 were cleared to graduate.

“The number of graduates has increased from 1,270 at the 18th graduation to 1,338 at the 19th graduation; representing a 5.4 per cent increase,” Professor Openjuru said.

He told journalists that the ceremony will be dominated by male graduates yet in the general population, there are more female than male students.

According to Professor Openjuru, only 560 female students are set to graduate which represents 41.9 per cent compared to 778 male students which represent 58.1 per cent.

“We have three students who will be awarded PhD degrees; Rev. Sr. Rosalba Aciro from the Faculty of Humanity, Mr Godfrey Owot Moses from the Faculty of Environment and Mr Charles Nelson Okumu from the Faculty of Humanities; they are all staff of Gulu University and you can see here, there is even only one female,” Professor Openjuru said.

Professor Openjuru further added that the best undergraduate student will be appreciated with the Vice Chancellor Award for the efforts put into their studies.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (academic affairs), Assoc. Prof. David Okello Owiny said that by the end of the graduation ceremony on February 9, all graduates will be able to pick up their transcripts.

“We are issuing transcripts immediately after graduation and those who may fail to pick up theirs tomorrow, may pick them up next week while certificates will be printed thereafter because they carry the graduation’s date. It is printed on the graduation date because anything can happen and the graduation may be suspended,” Mr Owiny said.

Dr Jerry Bagaya, the University Academic Registrar revealed the 19th graduation ceremony brings to about 20,867 graduates from the time of inception of the university in 2002.

“By tomorrow, we will be exceeding the 20,000 mark of graduates of Gulu University ever since; to be precise, we will be going to 20,867 graduates. So you can see the impact that Gulu University has been creating over the years,” Mr Bagaya said.