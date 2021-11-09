91% of Jinja power sold to industries -Umeme

An Umeme worker inspects an electic pole in Jinja City. PHOTO/PHILLIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • The Jinja area drives the economy in terms of usage, employment and can influence taxes and tariffs because it has the highest sales.

National power distributor Umeme has said 91 per cent of power in Jinja is sold to about 204 industries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.