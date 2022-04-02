A nation in mourning as Oulanyah returns home

Deceased Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah made his final journey to the nation on a sunbathed afternoon yesterday.

Immediately after the brown coffin—draped in the national flag—touched base at Entebbe International Airport, it was received by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

The vice president was flanked by the newly-elected Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Oulanyah’s children, close relatives, a few MPs from northern Uganda and other government officials.

Many people were unable to hold their tears as they came to terms with the reality that Oulanyah is no more.

The coffin was then put in a dark-coloured car from A-plus funeral management, which drove to the airport’s VVIP wing where a bigger mass was waiting to receive the remains of the fallen Speaker.

Burial budget

A-plus is the agency government contracted to manage the funeral, but many Ugandans have questioned the amount of money the government is paying the company for the service.

In fact, the Shs1.2b budget to give Oulanyah a “befitting send-off” has been received with hostility.

There was no hostility at Entebbe yesterday, just raw emotion.

A spirited performance by Acholi traditional dancers, escorting the A-plus vehicle with the royal Bwola dance, helped tame the boiling emotions at the wing as the vehicle carrying the coffin drew nearer.

Family, friends and government officials stood solemnly, but the sight of the coffin being pulled out of the car sent many wailing and shedding tears.

The coffin was escorted by Oulanyah’s son, Andrew Ojok and the late Speaker’s daughter, Ms Karen Atim as they handed it over to A-plus.

Other close relatives and friends were matching by as the special team of police saluted the fallen Speaker and the A-plus crew carried the coffin on a red carpet from the airport taxi to a mega dark-coloured A-plus van, in about three minutes.

Amid this, Northern Uganda Bishop Godfrey Loum asked God to comfort the bereaved as they pass through the dark moment of losing a loved one.

Oulanyah died in Seattle, United States of America, where he had been airlifted in February for specialised medical care.

The government has linked the death of the Speaker to cancer, contradicting earlier claims by his father, Mr Nathan Okori, that his son was poisoned.

According to information from the family, Oulanyah is survived by eight children. One of these—Andrew Ojok—is being fronted by the family and close friends to replace the father as Omoro County MP.

Back to the airport, the coffin was taken and put in the mega van amid salutes by police.

The VVIP wing had heavy military and police deployment all through. This had been the case right from the crack of dawn.

Immediately after the body was driven off to the A-plus funeral home in Mengo, Kampala, Ms Alupo addressed journalists, asking people to remain strong and united amid the loss of the Speaker.

“I call upon all Ugandans to remain united as we grieve, as we carry on different programmes until the final day when the body will be buried. I pray that God strengthens the bereaved. I send my condolences to President Museveni, MPs and the people of Acholi sub-region, and all the people of Uganda. May the soul of Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah rest in peace,” she said.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo told journalists Oulanyah will be buried with honour and dignity.

“The Bwola dance is a traditional dance, that is how we welcome prominent people. We welcomed him and we will bury him with royalty as a prominent son of the soil,” he said.