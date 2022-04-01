Oulanyah’s body arrives in Uganda
At exactly 2:02 pm, an Ethiopian Airlines plane that was carrying the body of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’okori Oulanyah, touched base at Entebbe International Airport.
The Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, friends and family, amid tears, received the body.
The casket was received with full honours. Acholi dancers from Agago District also performed the Bwola dance, said to be the former Speaker’s favourite, as a cultural gesture.
A series of activities will continue until the body is finally laid to rest next Friday (April 8) at the deceased’s ancestral home in Omoro District.
Oulanyah died on March 20 at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he was receiving treatment for cancer.