Oulanyah’s body arrives in Uganda 

At exactly 2:02 pm, an Ethiopian Airlines plane that was carrying the body of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’okori Oulanyah, touched base at Entebbe International Airport.

The Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, friends and family, amid tears, received the body.

WATCH LIVE: The plane carrying the body of the fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has touched ground at Entebbe International Airport.

The casket was received with full honours. Acholi dancers from Agago District also performed the Bwola dance, said to be the former Speaker’s favourite, as a cultural gesture.

WATCH: More performances from Acholi cultural dancers as they arrive at Entebbe International Airport to receive the body of the fallen Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah

A series of activities will continue until the body is finally laid to rest next Friday (April 8) at the deceased’s ancestral home in Omoro District.

L-R: Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng consoles Speaker Anita Among (C) upon sight of the casket containing the remains fallen former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah at Entebbe International Airport on April 1, 2022. Looking on (extreme left) is Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Doll and the Vice President Jessica Alupo (right). PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Oulanyah died on March 20 at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he was receiving treatment for cancer.